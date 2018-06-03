Home Cities Bengaluru

Monsoon expected to reach Bengaluru by Tuesday, expect showers till then

Monsoon is expected to reach the city either on Monday or Tuesday. Also, Sunday too is likely to be a rainy day with thunderstorms.

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Lightning in Bengaluru ahead of a heavy rainfall. (EPS | Puskhar V)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monsoon is expected to reach the city either on Monday or Tuesday. Also, Sunday too is likely to be a rainy day with thunderstorms. The city on Saturday saw moderate rain in the afternoon.
“It will take two to three days for the monsoon to set in,” a duty officer from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, said. “Good rains are expected in the next few days in North-interior Karnataka, while thunderstorms are expected in some isolated places,” C S Patil, a scientist from IMD, said.

Motorists make their way through an inundated road in Wilson Garden after heavy rain on Saturday; pedestrians tread carefully on a pavement even as the rest of the road is filled with slush; a young woman braves the rain on MG Road | Pushkar V, PANDARINATH B

As per Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre website, the city received a total of 6.50mm rainfall on Sunday. The IMD’s forecast predicts ‘generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers’ from Sunday until Wednesday, while the forecast reads ‘generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm’ for Thursday and Friday. The temperatures are expected to range from 20 to 32 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, BBMP control room received complaints of at least 18 trees or branches being felled due to rains. Complaints of waterlogging were received from the underpass near Cantonment Railway station, Shivananda Circle, Anepalya, BTS Road and Double Road. BESCOM got complaints of 43 electric poles being broken between 2pm and 8pm. Civil defence teams were deployed to clear the roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Monsoon thunderstorms bengaluru Rain Indian Meteorological Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 