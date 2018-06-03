Monsoon expected to reach Bengaluru by Tuesday, expect showers till then

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monsoon is expected to reach the city either on Monday or Tuesday. Also, Sunday too is likely to be a rainy day with thunderstorms. The city on Saturday saw moderate rain in the afternoon.

“It will take two to three days for the monsoon to set in,” a duty officer from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, said. “Good rains are expected in the next few days in North-interior Karnataka, while thunderstorms are expected in some isolated places,” C S Patil, a scientist from IMD, said.

Motorists make their way through an inundated road in Wilson Garden after heavy rain on Saturday; pedestrians tread carefully on a pavement even as the rest of the road is filled with slush; a young woman braves the rain on MG Road | Pushkar V, PANDARINATH B

As per Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre website, the city received a total of 6.50mm rainfall on Sunday. The IMD’s forecast predicts ‘generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers’ from Sunday until Wednesday, while the forecast reads ‘generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm’ for Thursday and Friday. The temperatures are expected to range from 20 to 32 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, BBMP control room received complaints of at least 18 trees or branches being felled due to rains. Complaints of waterlogging were received from the underpass near Cantonment Railway station, Shivananda Circle, Anepalya, BTS Road and Double Road. BESCOM got complaints of 43 electric poles being broken between 2pm and 8pm. Civil defence teams were deployed to clear the roads.