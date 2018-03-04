BENGALURU: Naveen Kumar, who is in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody in connection with the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, is being grilled about his illegal weapon trade. As the SIT officials strongly suspect that Naveen had supplied weapon to the killers of Gauri Lankesh, the focus of the interrogation is to identify the persons who purchased weapons from Naveen.

Sources said that the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths had first arrested Naveen based on the information provided by the SIT. “During the probe of Gauri Lankesh’s murder, we were gathering information about illegal arm dealers. It led us to Naveen and his phone intercepts gave us a clue that he was planning a murder. Thus, we exchanged information with the CCB and he was arrested under the Arms Act. Investigation has also revealed that Naveen was in touch with some rowdy elements. Based on these factors, we took him into custody and are questioning him,” an official said.

As he is allegedly an illegal weapons dealer, the SIT officials have strongly suspected that he might have supplied a country made pistol to the killers of Gauri Lankesh. “We are grilling him to know his customers but he is not cooperating. Once, we get leads into it, we are confident that we will catch the killers,” the official added.

The SIT, however, is not sure about Naveen’s direct or indirect involvement in the murder, as of now. But, they have pinned their hopes on Naveen’s revelations to crack the case. A team of senior officials in the SIT are interrogating Naveen, but it is learnt that Naveen is claiming he is not involved in the case.

FIR ​has no details of bullets in naveen’s possession:

In the FIR registered in Upparpet police station in connection with the arrest of Naveen, it is stated that the CCB inspector Raju B, the complainant in the case, was at CCB office on February 18. Around 5.30 pm, he gets a tip off from an informant that Naveen Kumar alias Naveen, a resident of Maddur, is trying to sell live bullets at Terminal I of the KSRTC bus station in Majestic. The informant describes Naveen’s built, the colors of the dress and a ‘college’ bag he is wearing. Based on the information, Naveen is arrested.

The FIR, however, does not mention whether Naveen was found in possession of any live bullets or any seizures made from him.Police sources said that Naveen was in fact arrested in the first week of February, after his phone call interception revealed a conspiracy to eliminate a rationalist.

Vijayapura, the hub of illegal weapons

Though Karnataka is not notorious like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other states where illegal weapon trade thrives, the state is not completely free from trade of weapons in the grey market. The Bhima river-belt in Vijayapura is the hot bed for sales of country made illegal pistols and revolvers in the state. It is also the favourite spot for criminals here, to buy weapons for just Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 10,000 and dispose it off, after it is used in a crime. As an aftermath of Gauri Lankesh’s murder, the Vijayapura police had conducted a massive search operation in October and had seized around 20 country-made firearms, arresting a dozen criminals involved in the racket.