BENGALURU: As work opportunities for Indians working in the information technology sector decrease in the US and European nations, Japan is looking to hire around 2 lakh professionals from India in the coming days. With around 9.20 lakh IT professionals currently employed in Japan, there is a demand for at least 2 lakh professionals from India, which is likely to swell to 8 lakhs by 2030, said Shigeki Maeda, Executive Vice President of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

He was speaking at an India-Japan business partnership seminar organised by JETRO and Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce on Thursday. “The Japanese government will be issuing Green Cards for highly skilled professionals. The first of its kind in the world as people could get permanent resident status in as short a time as one year. This is one of the fastest granted right of residence in the world,” he said. Maeda said that Japan is working on a new deregulation machinery to test emerging technologies such as self-driving cars, long-range drones and piloting rules changes among others.

“This new system will foster experimental studies in evolving technologies such as IoT, AI, big data, automatic flight, and automatic driving, thereby clearing a path through the thicket of regulations. This will throw up incredible opportunities for Indian IT professionals to test new technologies in Japan with supportive government regulations superior to any other place in the world.”Japan has eased visa issuance rules for Indian travellers starting this January and under the new norms, applicants do not have to submit their employment certificates and letters of explanation for multiple entry visas.