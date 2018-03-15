BENGALURU: A budding Kannada film actor on Wednesday filed a false case of a robbery and assault against a gang of six men after he had a quarrel over an accident. Police after interrogation learnt that it was a publicity stunt by the actor Vikram Karthik, a resident of Basaveshwaranagar.

A senior police officer said that Karthik (28) had alleged that a gang of men attacked him and robbed his car near Shankar Mutt. He also alleged that the gang snatched his mobile phone and wallet with `50,000. On being interrogated, Karthik said that he was driving a car in a reckless manner and had crashed into a parked car. When the car owner stopped Karthik, he promised to repair the vehicle and handed over his car keys and mobile phone as surety before leaving the spot.”