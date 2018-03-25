BENGALURU: Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the six-laning project of the heavily congested Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in Bengaluru. According to a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official, 80% of land acquisition process for the road-widening work has been completed.A senior official informed that land acquisition for the project involving street space between Bengaluru and Nidaghatta was completed, adding that a Letter of Award (LoA) has been sent to NHAI headquarters in New Delhi.

The concessionaires in Karnataka are awaiting a response. The NHAI official also said the land acquisition process for widening of NH 275 between Nidaghatta and Mysore is on the verge of completion. He added that once the land acquisition procedures are dealt with for both the packages, the road-widening project will be initiated.Foot-overbridges will be raised across all the major towns including Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, for pedestrians, added the official saying that negotiations are under way. The project has been divided into two packages — Bengaluru to Nidaghatta and Nidaghatta to Mysore, so that the allotment of resources to speed up the work can be made easier.

The project, with an overall investment of around Rs 10,000 crore, will transform the existing four-lane highway, into a six-lane highway. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway widening has been delayed ever since it was declared as National Highway 275 in 2014. Earlier it was called as SH 17 and SH 88. Sharing some insights of the project, the NHAI official said the construction and repair work of NH 275 also include a 5 km road-elevation towards NICE Road after Kengeri and a 4 km elevation near Maddur.