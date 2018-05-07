Police arrest 21-year-old for tearing pages of Quran

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old youth was thrashed by locals after they found him tearing pages of Quran on the footpath outside a mall on Cunningham Road on Saturday afternoon. Agitated people caught the accused Sheikh Irfan Ahmed, a fabricator. He revealed that he had done the same thing on May 3 on the footpaths of Vidhana Soudha. A case was filed against him.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in front of High Grounds police station as hundreds of agitated people staged a protest and demanded strict action against Irfan for his behaviour. A police officer said that Irfan, a resident of Lingarajapura, was thoroughly interrogated and “came to know that he is mentally disturbed and did not reveal the exact motive behind committing this act. His father was called for questioning and he said that Irfan was upset with the community and the religion over a trivial row”.

Irfan had an affair with a girl from the same community and he was thrashed by her family. Since then, he was under depression and often used to scream in the house. Irfan was sent to NIMHANS. Further investigations are on. Vidhana Soudha police are yet to interrogate him over the previous case.