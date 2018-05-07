Home Cities Bengaluru

Police arrest 21-year-old for tearing pages of Quran

A 21-year-old youth was thrashed by locals after they found him tearing pages of Quran on the footpath outside a mall on Cunningham Road on Saturday afternoon.

Published: 07th May 2018 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old youth was thrashed by locals after they found him tearing pages of Quran on the footpath outside a mall on Cunningham Road on Saturday afternoon. Agitated people caught the accused Sheikh Irfan Ahmed, a fabricator. He revealed that he had done the same thing on May 3 on the footpaths of Vidhana Soudha. A case was filed against him. 

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in front of High Grounds police station as hundreds of agitated people staged a protest and demanded strict action against Irfan for his behaviour. A police officer said that Irfan, a resident of Lingarajapura, was thoroughly interrogated and “came to know that he is mentally disturbed and did not reveal the exact motive behind committing this act. His father was called for questioning and he said that Irfan was upset with the community and the religion over a trivial row”.

Irfan had an affair with a girl from the same community and he was thrashed by her family. Since then, he was under depression and often used to scream in the house.  Irfan was sent to NIMHANS. Further investigations are on. Vidhana Soudha police are yet to interrogate him over the previous case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Quran Cunningham Road Bengaluru

Comments

More from this section

Slums are where bread of candidates is buttered

Even tech hub’s problems are traffic, garbage and lakes

Elections won’t stop flooding, rue residents of HSR Layout

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats