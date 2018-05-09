Home Cities Bengaluru

Pre-University colleges cannot offer integrated courses

Department warns of disaffiliation as no college has permission to run such courses, asks parents to file complaints.

Published: 09th May 2018 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) has come out with strict instructions to colleges which are offering integrated courses along with regular Pre-University courses. As per the admission guidelines released by the department for the academic year 2018-19, the PU colleges offering integrated courses will get disaffiliated as they have no permission from the department to run such courses on the college premises.

The guideline clearly says, "Any Pre-University college associated with agencies or coaching centres and allowing them to conduct classes on the premises and coaching students for NEET, CET, JEE or any other competitive examinations is strictly not allowed, and such colleges will face disaffiliation."

Meanwhile, as there is no clarity in the rules about integrated courses, the department has decided bring out clear and comprehensive policy regarding this soon. Speaking to TNIE, C Shikha, director PUE department, said, "We have already acted against one such college which was offering integrated course in city and cancelled the recognition. However, we are bringing out a more comprehensive policy soon to control such colleges."

She clearly stated that the department gives permission to run only PU course and not to run integrated course. So, no college in the state is allowed to run integrated course on the premises.

However, the department is receiving lots of complaints against colleges across the state about offering integrated courses and collecting a higher fee for that coaching. There are colleges which have associated with external agencies which are basically coaching centres and tied up with them for coaching for CET, NEET, JEE and other competitive exams.

"We advise parents to submit their complaints along with documents like receipts provided by colleges so that we can act against the colleges," said a senior official of the department.

Though the fee for PU courses is less, unaided PU colleges are charging up to `3 lakh in the name of integrated coaching. Students are also forced to stay back after class hours for the coaching. Students are asked to reach the college at 6 am and stay back till 8pm.

There are some coaching centres, which have tied up with PU colleges for the purpose of admissions and students who get admission in that particular college need not attend classes at the college, but will attend classes only at coaching institute. However, colleges grant attendance to students, an official pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Department Pre-University Education

Comments

More from this section

Bengalis in city celebrate birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore

Veganism finds young, shiny recruits in Bengaluru

What do we mean by the self?

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion