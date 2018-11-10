Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP U-turn: We allowed film shooting on premises

He also said many Kannada films had been given permission to shoot inside the office premises.

Published: 10th November 2018 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities denied that they gave permission to shoot a movie inside the civic agency’s head office premises, the officials have now taken a U-turn and have admitted they allowed a Tamil movie crew to shoot inside their office. The movie crew reportedly paid a sum of Rs 20,000 to shoot the movie in 2016.

On November 7, The New Indian Express had carried an article highlighting that Imaikkaa Nodigal, a Tamil movie, had been shot inside the head office premises of the civic body which raised a controversy as BBMP authorities maintained they had not granted permission for it. 

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun and ruling party leader M Shivaraj both had said BBMP had not granted permission to shoot the movie at their head office. They even went a step ahead to suggest that the crew may have used a drone to shoot, which again was not permissible, they said. “Never in the history of BBMP, we have given permission to shoot any commercial movie inside our office,” the Mayor had stated.
Now, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad has issued a release where he said that from time to time they give permissions to film crew units to shoot within their head office premises.

Imaikkaa Nodigal was also given permission from the BBMP, for which an amount of Rs 20,000 was paid as fees in 2016. He also said many Kannada films had been given permission to shoot inside the office premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp