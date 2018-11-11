Home Cities Bengaluru

Activist spots manual scavenging near Brigade Road 

I am intrigued as to why the supervisor took this decision when the ward-level health inspector and assistant executive engineers look into solid waste management.

Published: 11th November 2018 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last week, while passing by Shoolay Circle, only 100 metres away from Brigade Road, an activist found two Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) pourakarmikas forcefully employed to clean the sewerage on the road.

Picture of workers cleaning the
sewerage on Brigade Road,
clicked by the activist

Vinay K Sreenivasa, from Alternative Law Forum, said, “I saw a supervisor who was making two pourakarmikas  engage in manual scavenging. The sewerage had toilet waste flowing onto the road. The drains were blocked and they had to sweep it out with their bare hands and a broomstick.”

He further added that their legs were ankle-deep in the waste and it was clear they did not want to do it.
“BWSSB can clean this with a jetting machine.Upon my intervention, the supervisor said two posh commercial establishments complained about it to BWSSB, who did nothing. Following this, a complaint was raised with BBMP. He said he was pressured by the BBMP officials to clear it immediately, which is why he employed the pourakarmikas to do it,” said Vinay, who then stopped the cleaning.

According to the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, the practice of employing people to clean sewers, un-decomposed human waste from an open drain, insanitary latrine, railway track or septic tanks, especially without protective gear, is outlawed.
When contacted by CE, Special Commissioner of Solid Waste Management (SWM), Randeep D said,

“This offence was not brought to my attention. Anyone who knows the law is aware that this is a punishable offence. BBMP does not have its own jetting machines and normally asks BWSSB to do it or hires it from them.”

“I am intrigued as to why the supervisor took this decision when the ward-level health inspector and assistant executive engineers look into solid waste management. He has taken action in his own capacity by employing pourakarmikas, when there is no question of someone having to manually do this job,” he said, adding that an enquiry will be undertaken and action will be taken against the concerned person.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp