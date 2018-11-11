Home Cities Bengaluru

Film captures nuances of older generation

According to the 2011 census, 15 million senior citizens in the country live alone; 25 per cent suffer from depression; one in three suffer from arthritis and one in five cannot hear properly.

Published: 11th November 2018 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to the 2011 census, 15 million senior citizens in the country live alone; 25 per cent suffer from depression; one in three suffer from arthritis and one in five cannot hear properly. Keeping this plight of the elderly in mind, Red Polka Productions released a short film this Diwali to highlight the physical and mental turmoil senior citizens go through due to the alienation they are subjected to. 

Released on their YouTube and Facebook handles, the film is set during Diwali festivities and is directed by Prataya Saha and produced by Anshulika Kapoor. 
It portrays the life of an elderly man as he tries to keep himself afloat in a timeless loop. Nirjan pans through the life of the protagonist in a day’s time, capturing the bouts of depression, hallucinations and amnesia he suffers from. 

Before going ahead with the making of the film, Prataya and Anshulika went through some case studies, in order to better understanding the issue. 
“What was more alarming was that out of the 15 million elderly who live alone, three-fourths of them are women. When we dug deeper, we found out how pathetic the situation is. There are cases where our elderly are trashed and beaten by their in-laws. In some cases, even their own sons or daughters make them live in sad conditions in old age homes, where they are sometimes beaten by nurses, some even fall and break their bones. Apart from this, in most cases, their mental health deteriorates –– they get dementia and hypertension,” said Prataya. 

“Inspired by a true event, the story is about how an elderly couple suffers due to their families breaking down. Families today are becoming predominantly nuclear, because of which our elderly are not being looked after. You’ll find many documentaries about this but hardly any films, since filmmakers have stopped talking about this important topic,” Prataya explained.           
Describing the film, Prataya said, “Nirjan means isolated. The story looks at what all he goes through the length of the day, not only in the house but also in his head. We look at the physical and mental hardship he faces as he tries to cope.”

Manosh Sengupta plays the lead character in the film, where his perspective is reflected with the help of 
Urdu-Hindi poetry, written by Mohit Kataria. The verse that resonates with his state of mind, which starts with Shaamein Akeli Achhi Nahi Lagti, Shaamein Akeli Achhi Nahi Lagti... leaves the audience with a haunted sense of guilt about the older generation. The film is out for limited release and can be viewed on YouTube or their Facebook page Nirjan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp