Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Farm to Fork’ startup enters dairy industry

EarthFood, a Pune-based startup which has taken the concept of ‘farm to fork’ will soon be expanding to Namma Bengaluru.

Published: 15th November 2018 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Nilesh Palresha and Siddharth Khinvasara

By K Rathna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:EarthFood, a Pune-based startup which has taken the concept of ‘farm to fork’ will soon be expanding to Namma Bengaluru.Currently, EarthFood serves 40 products including both exotic and Indian vegetables such as iceberg, lettuce, broccoli, red cabbage, cherry tomato, Thai chili, lemongrass, basil, French beans, bok choy, celery, parsley, zucchini, oregano, thyme, rosemary, gawar (cluster beans), lady finger and green chilli.   

The company has also recently entered the dairy industry with milk and milk products. It claims to be using latest technology for farming, with less manpower. Nilesh Palresha, founder, EarthFood said that they are launching EarthFood products in modern retail outlets across Bengaluru by the end of this month. He says most Bengalureans look for fresh fruits and vegetables and the company will be catering to their needs. He claims that the products will be transported in air-conditioned vans so that they can reach Pune, Bengaluru, and Mumbai on the same day. “Also, we have recently expanded our footprint in Mumbai and have tied-up with major retailers in Pune,” he adds. The four most important benefits of EarthFood is residue free products, minimally touched by human hands so that the quality can be retained for as long as possible, says Nilesh.

“We offer a wide range of fruits and vegetables that are grown in the purest form without using harmful chemical fertilisers or pesticides and they are sold to the customers without adding preservatives and synthetic food enhancers. In all, my dream is to make EarthFood a preferred brand for customers,” he adds.

Nilesh had done a summer course in Strategic Management from Harvard Business School, which he says helped him to establish EarthFood in 2016. “We decided to use our family owned quarry land in Malthan to grow the crops. After developing the land, we did research, and developed the technology required for the project,” he says.  

Siddharth Khinvasara, co-founder EarthFood who wants to adopt new technologies for farming, says: “Recently, we have started our dairy operations and we are also adopting hydroponic techniques (soilless farming) to cultivate residue free exotic vegetables, which can help us with consistent supply. We have even planned to launch dehydrated spices and vegetables with our strong farming infrastructure that is spread across 330 acres in two different locations”

How it all started
The startup has received funding from Pune-based Rairah Corporation. The company has 370 acres of land near Pune where the farming is done. It claims to produce vegetables that are completely residue free. With an initial investment of `9.4 crores, the company’s primary aim was to cater to the Pune market. After establishing the brand in Pune, it expanded its services to Mumbai and Bengaluru.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Shrishail m kanagi
    This is the opportunity to join with your company start-up I also have a farm house & interested to join with you.basically I'm from solapur .
    15 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp