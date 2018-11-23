Home Cities Bengaluru

The first time I baked was a disaster: Shivesh Bhatia

Popular baker, food blogger and food stylist, Shivesh Bhatia launched a new book Bake with Shivesh in the city recently.

Published: 23rd November 2018 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 12:05 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Popular baker, food blogger and food stylist, Shivesh Bhatia launched a new book Bake with Shivesh in the city recently. The 22-year-old self-taught baker also conducted a baking workshop at Godrej Nature’s Basket, Kormangala where he demonstrated how to prepare cakes and the No-Bake Tiramisu. Shivesh, who has won an award from Conde Nast Traveller for the Social Media Star of the year 2017, gets candid in an interview with City 
Express. Excerpts:  

What’s your most favourite ingredient to work with?
Lemons. It has an incredible flavour. I like how it goes well with almost anything, as an essence, core ingredient or for its zest.

Do you also cook at home?
I am a home-baker. I experiment with my recipes and I have a great time doing that.

Do you give cooking tips to your mother? How does she react?
My mother can cook really well. I don’t actually give her tips, she always cooks the best dishes.

What are your hobbies, apart from cooking?
I love travelling. I enjoy exploring new cultures and cuisines. I also enjoy meeting new people.

Do you watch cooking shows/reality shows? If yes, which shows and contestants are your favourites?
I love food related movies, I can relate to a few of them. Julie & Julia is my favourite of these. I find the characters very intriguing and their passion for food is something that I resonate with the most.

What’s your family’s most 
favourite dish that you prepare?
My family loves the Grapefruit Cardamom Tiramisu.

If it were your last day on earth, where and what would you love to eat?
The spread of desserts at Conditori la glace in Copenhagen would be divine. I would definitely want that as my last meal.

What’s been your worst/funniest kitchen incident?
The first time I baked was a disaster. I was baking a batch of chocolate cupcakes with my cousins and we ended up burning an entire batch.

Any famous personalities you’d like to cook for? 
I’d love to bake with Nigella Lawson (English journalist, television personality, and food writer). If I’ve to bake something for her, it will probably be the Hummingbird Cake.

