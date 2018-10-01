Home Cities Bengaluru

Designing for the differently-abled

Wearable technology and clothing, such as smartwatches, health tracking bracelets and electric jackets, are becoming increasingly popular with the masses.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

The National Institute of Design stall at Bengaluru Design Week.

By Ramzauva Chhakchhuak
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wearable technology and clothing, such as smartwatches, health tracking bracelets and electric jackets, are becoming increasingly popular with the masses. However, not many in India have explored the possibilities of using such tech and garments to help the differently-abled.

On the first day of Bengaluru Design Week on Saturday, students from the National Institute of Design, Bangalore (NID), spoke to CE about the work they are doing to take forward this cause in a big way. A sensor-enabled shoulder pad that helps a visually-impaired or hearing-impaired person navigate his surroundings and the obstructions in his path, is one such design that Namita Verma, a NID student, is currently working on. “Sensors are put on the shoulder pads, which are designed like any shoulder pad used in blazers or other garments. If a person walks from any direction towards someone wearing these special pads, the sensors in the pad will pick up the motion and then vibrate in that particular direction,” says Namita.

The design is being conceptualised under the Universal Design course that Namita is studying. “This project, as part of the course, has a larger — to work on designs that increase accessibility of the differently-abled and promote their inclusion into the mainstream,” she adds.

VS Ravishanker, discipline lead, Universal Design, NID-Bangalore, says that this course is the only of its kind in India. He highlights another design concept of  ‘accessible garments’ that can enable a visually-challenged person.

“We had a student who has worked on garments that are accessible to the visually-challenged who want to shop independently. The garments have accessible tags that have information about colour or texture. Another student has worked on microwaves that can be operated by the visually-challenged. Some of the projects have been sent for design registration (intellectual property),” he adds.

The idea, Ravishanker says, is maintaining the dignity of people. This idea, however, is not restricted to only the differently-abled, but also extends to the poor or illiterate. “We are working on report cards for children who come from poor backgrounds — say, government school children whose parents are illiterate and come from a low-income group. We’re designing report cards that address literacy issues. We are looking at products that can have a positive impact, and want to push big business heads to look into accessible, inclusion-friendly designs in every day products,” says Ravishankar

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wearable technology Bengaluru Design Week National Institute of Design

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament