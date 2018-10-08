Second railway line on Arasikere, Karadi route gets nod from Commissioner for Railway Safety

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Commissioner for Railway Safety has given the green signal for operation of trains on the 36 km new railway track between Arasikere and Karadi section of the Mysuru Railway Division.

While no new trains will be introduced immediately, the doubling of this section is set to improve the punctuality of trains running between Bengaluru and Arasikere, Bengaluru and Hubballi as well as between Araisikere and Hubballi as trains can be run on both rail lines in future.

Chief administrative officer of South Western Railway Zone KC Swami told The New Indian Express that the certification was received late on Friday.

Built at a cost of nearly Rs 360 crore, this forms one part of the 96-km Arasikere-Tumukuru route which will be doubled in the next three years at a cost of Rs 960 crore.

“We will still need to carry out some works in the railway yard before we operate the trains. As of now, there is no point in running new trains unless the entire doubling project is complete. However, congestion will definitely be relieved and the speed of trains can be enhanced along this route, thereby improving the punctuality of the existing trains,” he said.

One portion between Arasikere and Hubballi, a distance of 37 km between Chikajur and Tolahunse will be ready for inspection by October-end, he said.

Top railway officials of the Mysuru Railway Division, as well as South Western Railway officials, did not have any information on how many trains were running between different points. Altogether, 49 trains run between Bengaluru and Arsikere and this includes 10 passenger trains while 30 trains run between Bengaluru and Hubballi, according to India Rail Info website.