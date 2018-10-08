Home Cities Bengaluru

Second railway line on Arasikere, Karadi route gets nod from Commissioner for Railway Safety

The Commissioner for Railway Safety has given the green signal for operation of trains on the 36km new railway track between Arasikere and Karadi section of the Mysuru Railway Division.

Published: 08th October 2018 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Commissioner for Railway Safety has given the green signal for operation of trains on the 36 km new railway track between Arasikere and Karadi section of the Mysuru Railway Division.

While no new trains will be introduced immediately, the doubling of this section is set to improve the punctuality of trains running between Bengaluru and Arasikere, Bengaluru and Hubballi as well as between Araisikere and Hubballi as trains can be run on both rail lines in future.

Chief administrative officer of South Western Railway Zone KC Swami told The New Indian Express that the certification was received late on Friday.

Built at a cost of nearly Rs 360 crore, this forms one part of the 96-km Arasikere-Tumukuru route which will be doubled in the next three years at a cost of Rs 960 crore.

“We will still need to carry out some works in the railway yard before we operate the trains. As of now, there is no point in running new trains unless the entire doubling project is complete. However, congestion will definitely be relieved and the speed of trains can be enhanced along this route, thereby improving the punctuality of the existing trains,” he said.

One portion between Arasikere and Hubballi, a distance of 37 km between Chikajur and Tolahunse will be ready for inspection by October-end, he said.

Top railway officials of the Mysuru Railway Division, as well as South Western Railway officials, did not have any information on how many trains were running between different points. Altogether, 49 trains run between Bengaluru and Arsikere and this includes 10 passenger trains while 30 trains run between Bengaluru and Hubballi, according to India Rail Info website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arasikere Karadi Mysuru Railway Division

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife