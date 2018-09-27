Home Cities Bengaluru

UGC nod to Bangalore University’s distance education courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted permission for Bangalore University (BU) to offer distance education courses for the current academic year.

Published: 27th September 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted permission for Bangalore University (BU) to offer distance education courses for the current academic year. Following a recent meeting between BU and UGC, the latter approved the courses for 2018-19 academic year and for the next five years.

The university, however, is waiting for an official communication to issue admission notification.
"We have submitted the necessary documents and compliance reports to UGC. I myself gave a presentation before UGC authorities and they have given an oral approval. We are waiting for an official communication,"  B C Mylarappa, director (in-charge), distance education department, BU, said.

Meanwhile, the university has decided to offer MBA and B.Ed programmes through distance mode this year for which it has to get permission from the UGC again. The academic council meeting held on Wednesday passed a resolution in this regard. "So far B.Ed and MBA courses were not part of our distance education. We will submit a request to UGC seeking permission to offer the same from the current academic year itself," Mylarappa added. Along with this, BU will also offer postgraduate course in journalism, dance and drama.

Meanwhile, university sources said officials who went to meet UGC authorities had to "struggle" to meet the UGC chairman. The interface meeting of BU with UGC was fixed for September 18 in New Delhi. The team lead by Chancellor of Karnataka Central University N R Shetty also comprised BU V-C K R Venugopal, Registrar BK Ravi and Mylarappa.  When they expressed their interest in meeting UGC Chairman D P Singh, they were not allowed.

Following this, they got in touch with some senior RSS leaders and managed to meet the chairman. Sources added that, before giving the approval, UGC has got an undertaking from BU putting certain restrictions. BU officials, however, denied this.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UGC Bangalore University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours