Home Cities Bengaluru

Move over Thrones, here comes Game of Loans

The social media content is created by NamduK channel, a team of techies-turned-filmmakers.

Published: 29th September 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

The team of NamduK

By Sridevi S
Express News Service

BENGALURU: How does a techie’s typical salary day look like? Paying bills, bills and lots of bills. Been there, done that? City youths’ viral video Game of Loans, a loan-waiver scheme for techies, is a perfect reply to those who crib about lack of spoofy content in Kannada.

The social media content is created by NamduK channel, a team of techies-turned-filmmakers. NamduK channel, which started three years ago, has been coming up with such viral social media content. Founder of NamduK – the name inspired by Kannada-Muslim slang – Shravan Narayan Aithal, says, “Every time there is a new government, they keep talking about farm loan waiver. We took an inspiration from that and came up with Games of Loans – a spoofy content about government’s loan waiver scheme for techies. The response has been tremendous and that’s mostly because the viewers are techies and could relate to it.”

“The video has three important characters and people could relate a lot to the character who demands waiver of loan taken for the chain business. A lot of people, especially students and techies, are lured into this chain business and those companies release loans in just two days. However, there are no success stories and people just end up paying a lot of EMIs to bank. Many viewers wrote to us about how relatable these scenes were. We were overwhelmed,” he adds.

“These days entertainment has become more accessible and we have entertainment right in our pockets. People can just watch it on the way to work or at their convenience. So, the onus on content providers is to catch the attention within a few minutes. If we can’t hold the viewers’ attention for more than two minutes, we are considered a failure. So take-off is very important when creating internet content,” Shravan adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Game of Loans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai