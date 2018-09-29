Move over Thrones, here comes Game of Loans

Sridevi S By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: How does a techie’s typical salary day look like? Paying bills, bills and lots of bills. Been there, done that? City youths’ viral video Game of Loans, a loan-waiver scheme for techies, is a perfect reply to those who crib about lack of spoofy content in Kannada.

The social media content is created by NamduK channel, a team of techies-turned-filmmakers. NamduK channel, which started three years ago, has been coming up with such viral social media content. Founder of NamduK – the name inspired by Kannada-Muslim slang – Shravan Narayan Aithal, says, “Every time there is a new government, they keep talking about farm loan waiver. We took an inspiration from that and came up with Games of Loans – a spoofy content about government’s loan waiver scheme for techies. The response has been tremendous and that’s mostly because the viewers are techies and could relate to it.”

“The video has three important characters and people could relate a lot to the character who demands waiver of loan taken for the chain business. A lot of people, especially students and techies, are lured into this chain business and those companies release loans in just two days. However, there are no success stories and people just end up paying a lot of EMIs to bank. Many viewers wrote to us about how relatable these scenes were. We were overwhelmed,” he adds.

“These days entertainment has become more accessible and we have entertainment right in our pockets. People can just watch it on the way to work or at their convenience. So, the onus on content providers is to catch the attention within a few minutes. If we can’t hold the viewers’ attention for more than two minutes, we are considered a failure. So take-off is very important when creating internet content,” Shravan adds.