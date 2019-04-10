Home Cities Bengaluru

Flyovers on Chord Road in Bengaluru likely to open by August

Located at Shivanagar and Basaveshwaranagar; commuting between Tumakuru Road, Mysuru Road to be smooth.

With flyovers opening along the Chord Road, there will be no traffic signals to halt at for those commuting between Tumakuru Road and Mysuru Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuting between two arterial roads of the city, Tumakuru Road and Mysuru Road, will soon be a smooth affair as the construction of two flyovers on Chord Road, that links the two, is almost complete.

These flyovers, located at critical junctions at Shivanagar and Basaveshwaranagar, will allow commuters to skip traffic signals at Shivanagar 1st main, 8th main and Basaveshwaranagar junction on their way to Rajajinagar and Vijayanagar. The flyovers will be ready for motorists by August this year, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which said that 80% of the work was completed.

Speaking to The New Indian Express , BBMP Chief Engineer (Projects) KT Nagaraj, said, “We have to take up finishing work that will take another four months. We are also planning to take up the work of installing an additional ramp at Shivanagar flyover to avoid traffic signals in the area.” This proposal, which will see the construction of an additional ramp at the Basaveshwara Nagar 72nd Cross, will provide signal free connectivity to the Shivanagar flyover. The approval is currently pending with the Government due to elections and will cost around Rs 32 crore. The BBMP is hoping to handover the work to the current contractor working on the Shivanagar flyover. “With these flyovers along Chord road, the commute between two major roads such as Tumakuru Road and Mysuru road will be easier with no traffic signals to halt at,” Nagaraj explained.

The Manjunatha Nagar flyover, which was opened to the public in August last year, is the first of the three flyovers planned for Chord Road, part of a Rs. 128 crore project sanctioned in 2016 under Nagaraothana grants. Interestingly, while an underpass was first planned at Shivanagar, sustained opposition by residents, as it would mean the axing of 36 trees, saw the plan being changed by the BBMP.

“We changed the plan after residents of the area demanded a flyover instead of an underpass to protect trees along the junction,” Nagaraj said.

