BESCOM meter reader, engineer in ACB net

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested two persons, including an assistant engineer at Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), in connection with a bribery case. An official said the complainant had applied for conversion of domestic meter to commercial at the Kaggadasanapura office. The accused engineer Tausif allegedly demanded bribe of `1.10 lakh.
“Tausif asked the complainant to pay the bribe to Shiva, a meter reader. Both were arrested,” the official added.
