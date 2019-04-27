Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Regional cuisine is the best recent food trend’

A bad experience and service to the guests is the biggest disappointment for me.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

When are you happiest at work?
Guest satisfaction and feedback makes me happy. Also, when my hard work is appreciated by team members and by my owners.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?
While pairing wine with food, it is important to consider basic flavours: sweet, salty, bitter, sour and savoury. The body of drink should match with the weight of the food. An ideal rule is, light wines should be served with lighter food dishes and heavy wines with heavier food dishes.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?
A bad experience and service to the guests is the biggest disappointment for me.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?
I always avoid seafood dishes on a menu.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?
Again, seafood. Because personally, I don’t prefer it.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?
In Jaipur, Baluchi is my favourite restaurant and I would prefer to eat laal Maas with Hindustani rotis.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.
I was trying to make multi-grain gluten-free bread with the flour of Buck wheat, millet and maize in a clay oven (Tandoor) and tried many times, but failed to make it since there was no binding in a dough. Then I added grated potato into it and finally made up.

What is the best recent food trend?
Regional cuisine is the best recent food trend. Many chefs are trying to explore uncommon flavours of India. Nowadays, you will find speciality restaurants that serve food from Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

-Barun Pratap Singh,
Executive Chef, RockSalt

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp