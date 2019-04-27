Home Cities Bengaluru

Thousands descend on Bengaluru for spot in KGF-2

They had come from neighbouring districts and even neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh  and Tamil Nadu.

Published: 27th April 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Aspirants wait outside the venue to take part in the auditions of KGF-Chapter 2, at Malleswaram in Bengaluru on Friday | pushkar V

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lights, Camera, Action! 7,000 aspirants for 15 slots stood under the scorching sun to try their luck at the auditions of KGF - Chapter 2, the sequel to Yash-starrer, a money-spinner, on Friday.

They had come from neighbouring districts and even neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. And stood in the queue as early as 5 am for an 8 am appointment. This shows the craze KGF -Chapter 1 had generated. The runaway success of the movie last year made it the eighth highest grossing south Indian film in history. For residents of Malleswaram,  where the GM Rejoyz auditorium on 8th Cross was the venue, it was cinematic chaos as thousands descended on the lane and made it their home for the day. From bank managers to retired government employees, techies to auto drivers, the long queues had them all. “KGF is the only Kannada movie I have watched and I got details of this audition through WhatsApp and came here to try my luck,” said 24-year-old Akhil, from Thrissur who works in a bakery in the city. Karthik Gowda, the executive producer of the film, said they are stunned by such an overwhelming response.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KGF Chapter 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp