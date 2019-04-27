Thousands descend on Bengaluru for spot in KGF-2

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lights, Camera, Action! 7,000 aspirants for 15 slots stood under the scorching sun to try their luck at the auditions of KGF - Chapter 2, the sequel to Yash-starrer, a money-spinner, on Friday.

They had come from neighbouring districts and even neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. And stood in the queue as early as 5 am for an 8 am appointment. This shows the craze KGF -Chapter 1 had generated. The runaway success of the movie last year made it the eighth highest grossing south Indian film in history. For residents of Malleswaram, where the GM Rejoyz auditorium on 8th Cross was the venue, it was cinematic chaos as thousands descended on the lane and made it their home for the day. From bank managers to retired government employees, techies to auto drivers, the long queues had them all. “KGF is the only Kannada movie I have watched and I got details of this audition through WhatsApp and came here to try my luck,” said 24-year-old Akhil, from Thrissur who works in a bakery in the city. Karthik Gowda, the executive producer of the film, said they are stunned by such an overwhelming response.