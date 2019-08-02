Home Cities Bengaluru

Tests for second runway on at Kempegowda International Airport

PAPI lights at an airport | Picture for representation purpose only

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To put a full stop to flight delays owing to fog at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), its upcoming second runway is being fitted with an upgraded Instrument Landing System (ILS).

To facilitate the process, synchronisation of numerous equipment got underway at the airport on Wednesday and is set to continue till Friday.

The calibration of flights on the newly constructed South Parallel Runway got underway at 6 am on July 31. 

A Bangalore International Airport Ltd spokesperson said, “As part of the commissioning of the ILS, the ground equipment is calibrated by an aircraft. The aircraft will be carrying out a series of predetermined manoeuvres, including approaches on the new runway. The Airports Authority of India is conducting the calibration activity.”

According to the Notice to Airmen released on the Federal Aviation Authority website, the calibration work at Bengaluru airport will conclude by 6 pm on August 2.

The taxiways of KIA presently have only CAT-I landing system.

“Under this system, the pilot can land only when there is a minimum visibility of 500 m.

The second runway will be upgraded to CAT-III, which will permit landing even if there is minimum visibility of 50m,” said an aviation expert. 

Calibration was being carried out between the aircraft and the Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI). These refer to the lights present on either side of the runway to facilitate correct landing. 

