Engineering students create GPS-enabled clock

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six students of Sapthagiri College of Engineering, with help from their faculty designed a clock of 3 feet diameter, which takes the time from the satellite through GPS (Global Positioning System). Much like how location information is enabled through satellites, time information can also be received.

Dr Dinesh K Anvekar, head of Research and Development as well as faculty in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) said, “The chip or micro-controller called Arduino was fed with a programme prepared by the students in C language. This processes the GMT time and converts it to Indian time. 18 Light Emitting Diodes (LED) bulbs give off red, green and blue light to indicate hours, minutes and second hand on a single strip. There are no moving hands like a regular clock.”

The clock was designed in over three weeks and was done during their holidays. Only an uninterrupted power supply is required to keep the clock running. However, solar power-based supply has also been included in the design.

“It is very useful for providing accurate time for the public in railway and bus stations. Maintenance required is very minimal,” he added.With the procurement of materials, the clock costed Rs 10,000. However, if the size is reduced to 1 feet in diameter, it would cost Rs 4,000.