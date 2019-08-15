Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru school teaches students to recharge borewells, RWH pits

The students have been encouraged to empty their left over drinking water at the end of the day in a vessel so that it can be used for gardening purposes.

Published: 15th August 2019 06:35 AM

The school has managed to save 40 to 50 litres of water per day

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With underground water depleting at rapid levels and many reservoirs and lakes going dry due to the late monsoon in the city, many citizens in the city have started to build recharge pits in their houses in order to store underground water. On similar lines, Trio World Academy in Sahakarnagar has also started an initiative to save water.

The students have been encouraged to empty their leftover drinking water at the end of the day in a vessel so that it can be used for gardening purposes. This is now being followed by students from Classes 1 to 12 and so far, the school has managed to save 40 to 50 litres of water per day. The school currently has two borewells on campus and the water from it is used for daily usage. Additionally, they have five recharge pits of rainwater harvesting whose measurement is 4ft diameter and 20ft depth and the water is used for gardening and groundwater recharging. While this was there for over five years now, recently they have added 10 more pits to the same cause. These pits have helped the school conserve one lakh litres of water during monsoon.  About 100 taps in the academy bear aerators that reduces the water consumption by 50 per cent.

Students from the school said such initiatives have helped them better understand the issue of water scarcity. “Everyone is doing their bit to save water and these initiatives help us in applying the same methods at our homes too. The generation ahead needs to be taught about environmental sustainability and water conservation,” said a Class 5 student.

Agreed Vinod Singh, principal of the school, who called their attempt a social service project. “Through these water conserving aspects in the school, students will learn such measures practically as opposed to only reading about them. Now they know how recharge pits, aerators and borewells.”

