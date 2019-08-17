Group raises funds to help member’s mom battle cancer

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of 40 science buffs from ‘Science Utsav’, which conducts several science-related activities for children, have come together to help a teammate’s mother battle bone marrow cancer. The team has managed to gather around Rs 80,000 from their own pockets. The members will conduct shows in schools, birthday parties and gatherings to raise funds.

“When I saw how worried our teammate Satveer Kaur was, I was shocked to know the reason,” said Shashank, founder of Science Utsav. He immediately informed the other members about the cancer diagnosis and those who had met Amrith Kaur, Satveer’s mother, realised it was time to help their buddy. They pooled in Rs 80,000 and need more as she had to undergo chemotherapy followed by bone marrow transplant.

Kaur has been in their team from two years as a science promoter and content developer. “She is just like her mom, full of energy. We didn’t think twice about launching an online campaign – Science for a cause – to conduct shows to fund the treatment,” said Kiran from the team.

The treatment costs Rs 15 lakh and Kaur apparently has no means to afford the treatment cost. “I am overwhelmed by what my teammates are doing for me. It’s not only moral support but every single rupee I get now matters a lot. My mother should just come back home hail and hearty,” said Kaur. Her mother is currently undergoing treatment at Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital.

One can send money to 7624892407 for direct payment or call 9035216555 to book educational science shows.