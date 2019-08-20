Making right strokes towards global fame

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water is my happy place, so when I am in the swimming pool, I am very comfortable,” says Khushi Dinesh, talking about her love for the sport. The Bengaluru girl started swimming at a young age, joining the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre in the city at the age of around three years.

She was so focussed on swimming that she decided to give up other sports like tennis when she was eight. The 16-year-old is now pleased with the decision she took, as the youngster has been winning laurels for the last few years. Her performances in the sub-junior, junior and also the senior levels have helped her attain a certain degree of fame among her peers. It can shoot up to another level if Khushi manages to bring home a medal in the Junior World Championship, which starts on Tuesday in Budapest.

Khushi, one of the seven-member India contingent, is going to participate in 200m freestyle (personal best is 2.09 minutes), 400m (4.31), 800m (9.21) and 1500m (17.58). She impressed in the last senior nationals too, clinching silver in the 200m and 400m, but she is aware of the tough competition, which will exist in Budapest. Young swimmers from all around the world will be eager to make a mark in the competition.

“I have defeated some of my seniors. They were like my role models and beating them is special as it helps me attain confidence going into the Worlds. One has to remember that it is going to be a different competition altogether there. I am receiving important tips from my coach about how I can do well,” Khushi told CE.

The swimmer has left no stone unturned before heading to the mega competition. She spent some quality hours in the gym, besides doing the regular hard work in the pool. In order to improve her pacing, Khushi swam against boys, which in the past has helped her improve her timings.

“I have been working really hard, not only in the swimming pool, but also in the gym, keeping my body fit to give my best in the championship. I am aiming to give my personal best in the junior worlds, which will be great. I have been able to do that in practice,” she said.

Extra incentives will come her way if she grabs a medal in the competition, as the swimmer is on the watchlist for TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme), the flagship program of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Getting included in TOPS would mean that she can get the best coaches, feature in more competitions, and receive specialised physical trainer, mental trainer and physiotherapist, etc.

“I look forward to being in the TOPS scheme. Most top swimmers of the country have been kept on the watchlist, along with me. It is nice to know someone is watching and keen to help you in the financial way. It does motivate me,” Khushi said.