B H Anil Kumar takes charge as new BBMP commissioner

BENGALURU: Immediately after taking, charge as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner, B H Anil Kumar said a vision document 2050 for Bengaluru will be created to showcase the city as a top international and national destination.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, he said the vision document will help bring in structural and governance reforms. To create the document, experts and stakeholders from various government agencies and experts from top institutions will be roped in. Commuters for each sector like solid waste, lakes and garbage will be set up who will give suggestions and inputs on how to take things forward.

He said so far the approach of BBMP was reactive. "But now we will have to be proactive. My endeavour is to have a clean, transparent and responsive administration. Work on improving the city's Swachch Bharat ranking will also be given top priority."

Garbage to landfills

Kumar said NGT should also be a bit practical. "We cannot wish away everything. It takes time. So for some time waste will continue to go to landfills and we will request NGT on this. Now since Bilikahalli is full, waste will be sent to Mitiganahalli, till other solutions are ready like waste incinerators and bio-methanisation units. The deadline to meet of September 1 to penalise has been extended to October 1 for the plastic ban as tenders were yet to be finalised."

Indira canteen

Kumar said that the matter will be discussed with the government. "We will ask the government to release at least 50 per cent of the required amount to run the canteens so that they are not shut down."

Building bylaws and hoardings

Kumar said the rules framed by UDD, when he chaired the post of ACS, and the bylaws framed by BBMP council are equally applicable. "We will study the best practices over the years including the zoning regulations and formulate the best. A final decision will be taken after the high court orders."

Coordination with other agencies

Bengaluru is a large city and coordination issues are bound to be there. "As ACS, I will bring every body under one umbrella. Besides the chief secretary also holds regular coordination committee meetings."

