B H Anil Kumar takes charge as new BBMP commissioner

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Kumar said a 2050 vision document for Bengaluru will help bring in structural and governance reforms. 

Published: 28th August 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

BBMP commissioner, B H anil kumar

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar takes charge as his predecessor Manjunath Prasad (R) looks on. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Immediately after taking, charge as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner, B H Anil Kumar said a vision document 2050 for Bengaluru will be created to showcase the city as a top international and national destination. 

Speaking to media on Wednesday, he said the vision document will help bring in structural and governance reforms. To create the document, experts and stakeholders from various government agencies and experts from top institutions will be roped in. Commuters for each sector like solid waste, lakes and garbage will be set up who will give suggestions and inputs on how to take things forward.

He said so far the approach of BBMP was reactive. "But now we will have to be proactive. My endeavour is to have a clean, transparent and responsive administration. Work on improving the city's Swachch Bharat ranking will also be given top priority." 

Garbage to landfills
Kumar said NGT should also be a bit practical. "We cannot wish away everything. It takes time. So for some time waste will continue to go to landfills and we will request NGT on this. Now since Bilikahalli is full, waste will be sent to Mitiganahalli, till other solutions are ready like waste incinerators and bio-methanisation units. The deadline to meet of September 1 to penalise has been extended to October 1 for the plastic ban as tenders were yet to be finalised." 

Indira canteen
Kumar said that the matter will be discussed with the government. "We will ask the government to release at least 50 per cent of the required amount to run the canteens so that they are not shut down."

Building bylaws and hoardings
Kumar said the rules framed by UDD, when he chaired the post of ACS, and the bylaws framed by BBMP council are equally applicable. "We will study the best practices over the years including the zoning regulations and formulate the best. A final decision will be taken after the high court orders."

Coordination with other agencies
Bengaluru is a large city and coordination issues are bound to be there. "As ACS, I will bring every body under one umbrella. Besides the chief secretary also holds regular coordination committee meetings."

Top 5 tasks on hand for Kumar

  • Garbage and solid waste management as a whole
  • Improve and revive lakes in the city
  • Water supply,- connected to lakes and work with BWSSB
  • Grievance redressal-- strengthen the cell, to help in giving sanction plans and for property tax. Need to make it more citizen-friendly. 
  • Road infrastructure- improvement, this is a major issue. Maintain the roads and keep them motorable. Also, ensure coordination between agencies. 
