Home Cities Bengaluru

NIA nabs key operative of terror outfit

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key operative of banned terrorist organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) Najir Sheikh alias Patla Anas from Agartala.

Published: 29th August 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key operative of banned terrorist organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) Najir Sheikh alias Patla Anas from Agartala. Najir (25) was brought to the city on a transit warrant and produced before the special NIA court in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

On July 7, the NIA had seized five improvised hand grenades, three circuits of improvised explosive device, one timer device, two rocket bends, one jacket, one 9mm pistol with live rounds, one air gun and various other incriminating materials used in fabrication of hand grenades from a house in Chikkabanavara, Soladevanahalli in Bengaluru North, which was allegedly rented by JMB cadres. The agency had earlier arrested a key JMB operative Habibur Rehman from Doddaballapur, who had reportedly confessed about the JMB sleeper cell in Karnataka.

The NIA learnt that Najir was staying in Bengaluru with other JMB members - Jahidul Islam alias Kaushar alias Aijul Mondal, Nazrul Islam alias Mota Anas, Asif Ikbal and Arif alias Rafikul Mia. “These men were involved in raising funds by committing dacoities.

They had established their hideouts in the city and had made preparations to carry out subversive activities by procuring material for making IEDs,” an official spokesman said. JMB was involved in the 2014 blast in Burdwan in West Bengal which injured two people. Fearing arrest, some of the members had escaped to Karnataka. The NIA had arrested a top JMB leader Mohammed Jahidul Islam from Ramanagara last August.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Idli along with care from this 80-year-old for just 1 rupee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
'Don't worry about old-fashioned look': Shah urges women to shun plastic bags
For representational purposes (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Polio affects four members of Uttar Pradesh family 
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)
West Bengal government brings Bill against lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp