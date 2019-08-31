Defining Bengaluru through movements, text

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For Annelie Andre, a German dancer who came to Bengaluru six weeks ago, the city is not just a place of work but also a source of creativity. The people she met and the things she had explored here have been the inspiration behind her new dance production titled WE & META (IN) fused.

The 26-year-old resident artiste at Goethic Institut, Max Muller Bhavan brings in the performance her experiences of the last few weeks in Bengaluru. “The production includes two parts – a group performance and a solo dance. I have already performed a solo piece in Germany. But I have made some changes in it, inspired by my stay here. In the version I did in Germany, I included objects and materials such as stones, iron sticks, tree branches, etc. Here, I have included impressions from this chaotic city. The piece consists of more movements and no objects,” she explains.

Andre has also added text in the 10-minute contemporary dance work about this city. “My main motivations were my encounters with local people and my co-workers. I felt there is a gap between politicians and the common man. I have included imaginary reactions of politicians, things that you cannot change, people’s rebellion and resistance. It also focuses on relationships between humans, the question of how we support each other as a group, and our identity as a person,” says Andre, who holds an MA degree in choreography from HZT Berlin.

The second part of the production is a 50-minute group performance choreographed by her. It is a collaborative piece with artistes from across the country, like Akhil Jamkhandi, Anindita Ghosh, Jean Fladberg Rose, Prashant More, Ronita Mookerji and Srinivas Prashant. “I see a positive scope for cross-cultural collaborations here,” she says, talking about how interesting it was to work with other artistes. “We shared our views about the performance with each other,” she goes on. “Their stories, experiences and how they connect with the arts helped me design my production.”

The performance will be held at Max Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar, at 6.30 pm on August 31.