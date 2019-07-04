Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops put up info boards on fine increase

Traffic police are installing boards that display the new fine structure for traffic rules violation in city

VV Puram traffic police have already installed boards near Shivashankar Circle and Minerva Circle

By  Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the state government’s notification on increasing the penalties for various traffic violations, it has left many people aghast, especially traffic violators. However, while the new fines haven’t been implemented yet, Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) have started installing several boards that display the new fines to alert passersby and commuters in the city.

“Citizens should get to know the revised fines imposed by the government and it is our duty to bring it to their attention. Before we start imposing violators with the new fines, we want them to know about the fines that will be charged for various traffic violations,” said  Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) P Harishekaran.

The VV Puram traffic police have already installed boards near Shivashankar Circle and Minerva Circle, stating information on the new fines, including those on accidents from 2017, 2018 and 2019. “We have picked these two spots as they are busy roads. The accident boards are also being put up so that commuters follow traffic rules and avoid accidents. We have also got the high court order on the same to install boards to alert people,” said a senior traffic police officer from VV Puram.

The traffic chief also pointed out that they will also hold meetings with the auto associations, goods and carriage vehicles, logistics, school buses, Ola and Uber to alert them about the new fines. “Apart from letting different vehicle associations know about it, we will also start putting up information boards on towing vehicles so that people can see them.

Messages on our social media account will also be put up on an everyday basis,” said Harishekaran.A traffic police officer from Halasuru said, “We are bringing in awareness to traffic violators who we are catching currently. They are being told about increase in fines for every violation so that they do not repeat it.”

From July 20, new fines to be applicable
In a press meet,  Alok Kumar, city’s new Police Commissioner, pointed out that they are taking this action not just to increase fines, but also make people follow traffic rules. “It is for their own safety. Strict action will be taken against the ones who are seen breaking it. From July 20, revised fines will be collected from the traffic violators,” he said.

Fines
Parking in no parking zone- 
Old Fine: Rs 100, New Fine: Rs 1,000(Excluding towing charges)
Excessive speed- Old Fine: Rs 300, New Fine: Rs 1,000
Driving without insurance- Old Fine: Rs 500, New Fine: Rs 1,000
Using mobile phones while driving- Old Fine: Rs 100, New Fine: Rs 1,000
Driving without fitness certificate- Court Fine: Rs 2,000 (first offence) Rs 5,000 (second offence) and subsequent offences.
Driving without registration-
Court Fine: Rs 5,000 (first offence) Rs 10,000 (second offence)and subsequent offences.

