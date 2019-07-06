Home Cities Bengaluru

HAL staffers warn of stir from July 18

The employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have given the management an ultimatum that they will go on a strike from July 18 if their demand for wage revision is not met.

Published: 06th July 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have given the management an ultimatum that they will go on a strike from July 18 if their demand for wage revision is not met. Chief Convener of All India HAL Trade Union’s Coordination Committee Suryadevara Chandrashekhar said there are 18,000 employees working in seven states in nine units and they are awaiting wage revision. Of this, 10,000 employees are in Bengaluru alone. According to estimates by the employees, the strike (a complete close down) will result in a loss to the tune of around Rs 100 crore per day.

Chandrashekhar said that the employees have been agitating for their wages since January 2017. While the management’s dues were settled in November 2017, the employees have been neglected, he said. Reacting to this, HAL spokesperson said that it is regrettable that the committee is talking of going on strike.

“Most of their contention is untenable. The claim of the unions that HAL management is deliberately delaying wage settlement and that offers given to them are meagre is not true as nine rounds of discussions have already been held. The latest meeting with the unions was held for two continuous days. The management believes that workers’ wage revision from January 1, 2017, can only be achieved with the cooperation of the unions based on realistic and affordable expectations,” the spokesperson said.

