Traffic from airport to Bengaluru will be slow on Tuesday
An advisory from airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited has advised passengers to plan their trip bearing in mind the possible delay.
Published: 09th July 2019 12:42 AM | Last Updated: 09th July 2019 12:42 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: Due to work related to airport upgrade, traffic is expected to be slow when exiting from the Kempe Gowda International Airport to the City between 8 am and 2 pm on Tuesday (July 9).
