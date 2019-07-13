Bengaluru youth tries to avoid pothole on Hennur Road, gets run over

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bad road conditions claimed yet another life in the city. This time a 23-year-old youth working for a multinational company, on Hennur Main Road in HBR Layout. As he slowed down his scooter to avoid a pothole on the road, a speeding truck ran over him and killed him on the spot.

The deceased is Vikrant Kumar Mahto, a native of Bihar, residing in Vaddarapalya in Horamavu. He lived with his mother and brother. The police said the incident occurred at 6.30am when Vikrant was returning home after dropping his mother at an apartment where she works as domestic help.

He has slowed down his scooter to avoid potholes on a pothole-peppered road , when the speeding truck, carrying crushed jelly stones, hit him from behind and dragged him for about 100 metres. The truck driver escaped before passerby could catch him.

His brother Lalu Kumar Mahto said Kumar would drop his mother and then leave for work everyday.

Banasawadi traffic police rushed to the spot and seized the vehicles. They also recovered CCTV footage of the accident as part of the investigation.

Vikrant’s body was shifted to Ambedkar Hospital. The postmortem examination will be conducted after his sister arrives in the city on Saturday.