Home Cities Bengaluru

South Korean performance to bring doodles to life in Bengaluru

As the two play with each other, the whiteboard behind them comes alive with the various creatures they encounter on their journey, appearing and disappearing, almost by magic.

Published: 17th July 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

The production makes use of a whiteboard and projection system

The production makes use of a whiteboard and projection system

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two friends are about to embark on a sea adventure with their turtle friend.

As the two play with each other, the whiteboard behind them comes alive with the various creatures they encounter on their journey, appearing and disappearing, almost by magic.

Welcome to Woogie Boogie, a production by the South Korea-based BRUSH theatre, supported by InKo Centre India and Korea Arts Management Service, which will be performed in the city on July 18 as part of Ranga Shankara’s AHA! International Theatre Festival for Children.

The production makes use of hand drawings and projections to bring doodles to life, an idea that stemmed from a childhood joy of scribbling in a sketchbook.

“Those blank spaces inspired us and it was exciting to fill every space with anything we could think of. We wanted to bring back those moments,” explains Chloe Wheeyeon Kim, BRUSH Theatre’s company manager. 

The multimedia drawing show makes use of a whiteboard, projection and drawing, while the production’s own music score with piano and drum sounds complements the duo on their journey.

While the group’s aim is to inspire young audiences to live their life with art, the Woogie Boogie production isn’t limited to children.

“There was no message in our childhood scribbles, we made our own story from the interaction between the blank space and our impulse to fill it with something. Adult audiences shall rediscover such joy,” says performer Sam Seungeun Lee. 

So far, the show has been performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018, International Puppet Days 2019 in Izmir, Turkey, and Junior Festival 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

But for Lee, the most memorable performance has been the show’s world premiere at the Edinburgh festival. 

“A staff member told us they were happy to begin their day with the show,” recalls Lee, adding that in 
every performance, “The interaction between our doodlers and audience creates a special atmosphere.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru South Korean performance
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp