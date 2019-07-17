South Korean performance to bring doodles to life in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two friends are about to embark on a sea adventure with their turtle friend.

As the two play with each other, the whiteboard behind them comes alive with the various creatures they encounter on their journey, appearing and disappearing, almost by magic.

Welcome to Woogie Boogie, a production by the South Korea-based BRUSH theatre, supported by InKo Centre India and Korea Arts Management Service, which will be performed in the city on July 18 as part of Ranga Shankara’s AHA! International Theatre Festival for Children.

The production makes use of hand drawings and projections to bring doodles to life, an idea that stemmed from a childhood joy of scribbling in a sketchbook.

“Those blank spaces inspired us and it was exciting to fill every space with anything we could think of. We wanted to bring back those moments,” explains Chloe Wheeyeon Kim, BRUSH Theatre’s company manager.

The multimedia drawing show makes use of a whiteboard, projection and drawing, while the production’s own music score with piano and drum sounds complements the duo on their journey.

While the group’s aim is to inspire young audiences to live their life with art, the Woogie Boogie production isn’t limited to children.

“There was no message in our childhood scribbles, we made our own story from the interaction between the blank space and our impulse to fill it with something. Adult audiences shall rediscover such joy,” says performer Sam Seungeun Lee.

So far, the show has been performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018, International Puppet Days 2019 in Izmir, Turkey, and Junior Festival 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

But for Lee, the most memorable performance has been the show’s world premiere at the Edinburgh festival.

“A staff member told us they were happy to begin their day with the show,” recalls Lee, adding that in

every performance, “The interaction between our doodlers and audience creates a special atmosphere.”