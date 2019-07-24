Kempegowda International Airport rolls out paperless check-in

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flying out of the city has often been termed as a worry, with the much-anticipated traffic to the long queues at the check-in counters. On July 22, The Kempegowda International Airport launched a part of their Digi Yatra project, with Early Go Live. Partnered with Vistara Airlines, the airport launched its self-boarding biometric platform, Vision box, and One ID. The installation allows passengers to seamlessly breeze through the airport with a paperless programme.

“BIAL is excited to roll out Digi Yatra-based biometric technology that has the potential to make the passenger experience at the BLR Airport seamless, secure and enjoyable. As the gateway to a new India, the BLR Airport would like to be a frontrunner amongst next-generation airport operations,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO at Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL).

The project, which will be completed in the early half of 2020, is expected to be the largest deployment of an end-to-end paperless biometric program in Asia, with over 350 passenger touch-points at Terminal 1 of the airport. The first glimpse of the new installation was captured with passengers flying on Vistara Airlines, Vistara’s Departure Control System with the technology in-store has made the process effortless from entry to the boarding gate. All Vistara flights are expected to be integrated into the biometric boarding process at the airport by October.

Passengers are required to enrol their identity and biometric data along with their flight details. The bio-metric checks in the airport will authenticate and verify the passenger at every point. Maintaining the standard of privacy, passengers’s data will be deleted shortly after the completion of the flight. Over the next few months, this process is expected to be integrated with check-in/bag drop in order to include other airlines as well. “We will continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies to stay ahead of the curve, while we are laying our foundation for the future, keeping today’s need in consideration.” said Vistara’s Chief Information and Innovation Officer, Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh.