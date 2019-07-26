Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Govt networks must be secured’

The theme of the event, inaugurated by Gaurav Gupta, principal secretary, Department of IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka, was ‘Security at Scale’.

Published: 26th July 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last nine months, nine banks were hacked in Karnataka, said MD Sharath, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime Police Station, Criminal Investigation Department, while speaking at the 11th best practices meet on Thursday, organised by Data Security Council of India.

“Banks are outsourcing their payment points and core banking solutions to remote vendors, which makes it difficult for law enforcers to know where the money has gone in fraud cases. Banks have been told not to respond to fraudulent fund transfer requests sent by e-mail, but they still do it. Budding co-operative banks are small and do not know what cybersecurity is,” Sharath said.

The theme of the event, inaugurated by Gaurav Gupta, principal secretary, Department of IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka, was ‘Security at Scale’.

“In order to become a five trillion dollar economy, digitisation is required. With that, comes many security threats. It is important for the government network to be secure,” Gupta said. 

Talking about payment frauds, Kaushik Pandey, lead consultant-payment security, SISA, said, “Soon after RBI mandated having European Master Card chips on credit cards, there was a 60% increase in cyber frauds.”

Narendra Nath, joint secretary, National Security Council Secretariat, said “The challenge is that employees are unaware of cybersecurity implications.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyber Crime Police
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp