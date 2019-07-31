Home Cities Bengaluru

Civic body proposes 2 sites for garbage power plants  

The Commissioner said that NGT had pulled up BBMP for dumping waste in Bagalur and slapped a penalty of Rs 5 crore.

Published: 31st July 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 03:15 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad on Tuesday said that a proposal had been sent to the state government to use lands in Kannalli and Mavalipura for waste segregation and setting up waste-to-energy plants. Answering the questions raised in the BBMP council on the increasing garbage menace in the city, Prasad said that permission to dump 1,000 tonnes each in Kannalli and Mavalipura has been sought. The National Green Tribunal has issued stern orders that waste should always be segregated before being dumped in any quarry or landfill.

The Commissioner said that NGT had pulled up BBMP for dumping waste in Bagalur and slapped a penalty of Rs 5 crore. Besides, orders were also issued to bio-mine garbage instead of bio-remediation. Bellalli, which was the biggest quarry for BBMP, will close this July end as it has reached its full capacity. The Commissioner added that as per the new rules, starting September 1, BBMP will collect wet waste from homes and take it to waste segregation units.

Since there is only one more month left for this, all the waste-to-energy plants should be ready soon, he added.The corporators asked the BBMP to take stern action against plastic manufacturers outside BBMP limits. However, they pointed out that the shortage of trucks and tippers in many wards is resulting in many black spots. 

