Bengaluru: Youth electrocuted after touching livewire, succumbs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old daily wage labourer who got an electric shock, succumbed to his burn injuries on Friday. The deceased is Sathish, a resident of Mathikere, who was working at an under-construction building in Manjunathanagar in Basaveshwanagar.On May 27, Satish was lifting iron rods to the terrace of a two-storey residential building and mason Ramachandra was on the ground floor. Satish did not notice the high tension wire and came in contact with it. He suffered severe burn injuries due to the electrocution.

The neighbours who noticed the incident alerted the police and Ramachandra ran away from the spot. Basaveshwaranagar police rushed to the spot and arrested the house owner Jayakumar. Police booked a case against Jayakumar as he was constructing the residential building under a high tension line. Police booked the owner and mason on charges of negligence resulting in Satish’s death. Meanwhile, the police also issued a notice to BESCOM and KPTCL for allowing the construction. The officials are yet to reply to the notice, the police officer added.

This incident took place just 10 days after a boy died from electrocution. On May 17, 14-year-old Nikil sustained severe injuries after he came in contact with a live wire on his neighbour’s terrace in Mathikere. Three days later, he succumbed and Yeshwanthpur police booked a case against the house owner.