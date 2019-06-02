Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Youth electrocuted after touching livewire, succumbs

A 23-year-old daily wage labourer who got an electric shock, succumbed to his burn injuries on Friday.

Published: 02nd June 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

The under-construction building in Mathikere where Satish was electrocuted | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old daily wage labourer who got an electric shock, succumbed to his burn injuries on Friday. The deceased is Sathish, a resident of Mathikere, who was working at an under-construction building in Manjunathanagar in Basaveshwanagar.On May 27, Satish was lifting iron rods to the terrace of a two-storey residential building and mason Ramachandra was on the ground floor. Satish did not notice the high tension wire and came in contact with it. He suffered severe burn injuries due to the electrocution.

The neighbours who noticed the incident alerted the police and Ramachandra ran away from the spot. Basaveshwaranagar police rushed to the spot and arrested the house owner Jayakumar. Police booked a case against Jayakumar as he was constructing the residential building under a high tension line. Police booked the owner and mason on charges of negligence resulting in Satish’s death. Meanwhile, the police also issued a notice to BESCOM and KPTCL for allowing the construction. The officials are yet to reply to the notice, the police officer added.

This incident took place just 10 days after a boy died from electrocution. On May 17, 14-year-old Nikil sustained severe injuries after he came in contact with a live wire on his neighbour’s terrace in Mathikere. Three days later, he succumbed and Yeshwanthpur police booked a case against the house owner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
electrocuted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp