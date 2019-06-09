Home Cities Bengaluru

Accident kills techie, child in US

An employee of Wipro from Bidar who was heading with his daughter and wife to celebrate his child’s third birthday were killed in a road accident in the US, on Friday.

Published: 09th June 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An employee of Wipro from Bidar who was heading with his daughter and wife to celebrate his child’s third birthday were killed in a road accident in the US, on Friday. His wife is said to have been severely injured.

The deceased is identified as Mukesh Shivajirao Deshmukh, 27. His 35-year-old wife Monica, was driving towards North Carolina when she lost control of the car and hit an oil tanker. A passerby reportedly helped her get out of the car, but Mukesh and the baby could not be saved. Mukesh and their daughter, Divija, died on the spot.

Mukesh’s brother, Sunil Shivajirao Deshmukh, is getting in touch with the Indian Embassy to ensure that he gets his visa to the US approved. He also submitted a letter to the MP of Bidar, Bhagavanth Khuba, seeking to speed up the process and also requested that a BJP personnel be sent with him, to help him get the mortal remains to India.

According to Sunil, Mukesh was based in Wipro, Pune and had shifted to the US only seven months ago. His friend Gajanand Molkere, a techie working in Bengaluru tweeted about the incident, seeking help Eshwar Khandre (KPCC), the Chief Minister and Home Minister of the state. He said that the couple had called him just before leaving for the birthday celebration on Friday.

Replying to Gajanand’s tweet, home minister M B Patil tweeted saying, “The matter is being escalated to the Ministry of External Affairs and will be followed up to ensure due action is taken.”Eshwar Khandre in response to the tweet said, “This person is from my constituency (Bhalki), do the needful to their family.”  

Meanwhile, Bidar MP Bhagwant Khuba has written a letter to union affairs minister S Jaishankar, urging the US government to provide emergency visas to Mukesh’s family members.

