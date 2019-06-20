Home Cities Bengaluru

For long-term weight loss, yoga better than cardio exercises

If you’re looking to lose weight, running or gymming aren’t the only options.

Published: 20th June 2019 06:20 AM

AYUSH, Yoga, Ayurveda

For representational purposes

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you’re looking to lose weight, running or gymming aren’t the only options. Yoga trainers say not only does yoga help in increasing concentration and flexibility, but it also helps burn fat.While losing weight through yoga may take longer, the effects are long-lasting, said yoga teacher Kavya Singaraju, adding, “Warrior pose, Bhujangasana or suryanamaskara often prove best for weight loss.”

Yoga trainer Chaitra Jayaraj is of the same opinion that the 12 steps of suryanamaskara have several benefits. “It is a complete workout for the body. When done at a faster phase, it is a good cardio. Its postures help in stretching your abdominal muscles, causing you to shed pounds around the belly. Doing 21 rounds of suryanamaskara on an empty stomach burns 10/11 kcal per round. Results will show in two months,” said Jayaraj. 

Ashrita Lokhande is all praises for the warrior pose and said the asana works on legs, hips, shoulders, arms, chest, abs and back. “Step your right foot forward between your hands. Draw the right hip backward and left hip forward and turn the left heel slightly outward.

Then lift yourself into a lunge, while lifting your arms with palms facing each other. Hold till five breaths and return slowly to the downward position,” she explained.  For results, you must do five repetitions of this pose. “You can burn 120 kcal,” said Lokhande. 

For those looking for something simpler, yoga and zumba trainer Surabhi S suggests the superman pose, which helps reduce back and belly fat. “Twenty minutes of these poses can burn upto 100 calories. But if your on a heavier side then you need to hold longer. At least five repetitions should be done,” she said.  To do the pose, lie on your stomach and simultaneously lift your head, arms, chest and feet off the ground as high as you can. Keep your hips and lower belly flat and hold the pose for 30 seconds.

Gautham Gopi, another yoga expert, said the chair pose is best for beginners. “You can immediately feel the burn in your thighs, abs, hips and arms. Later, try the chair pose with a twist to burn fat in your obliques, shoulder and upper back,” he said.

