Home Cities Bengaluru

No power leaves BDA villa owners in lurch

Only 50 families have dared to occupy these villas till date.

Published: 21st June 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

BDA villas at \ Alur remain unoccupied in the absence of power supply

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is readying itself for the launch of its second venture in developing villa houses, owners of the first project in Alur have already grown disillusioned with their homes. When it was launched two years back, these villas sold like hot cakes due to the aggressive pricing (Rs. 30 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh). Only ten out of 452 villas remained unsold. However, even after registration and sale deed formalities were completed, keys are yet to be handed over as there is no power supply to these houses. 

Only 50 families have dared to occupy these villas till date. The BDA has arranged for a temporary power connection but it is not in a position to welcome the other owners to occupy their homes as power supply is scarce, officials say. “The contractor entrusted with providing the connection had taken a temporary feeder line with a capacity of 125 kV but during renewal, this reduced to 20 kV,” a source explained. 

According to the contractor, the reason for reduction is because no one was willing to pay the bills. Temporary power supply costs almost double the rates for a regular connection and the contractor had been footing the bills for nearly a year. “It costs his over Rs. 2 lakh monthly,” the source said. 

BDA sources however blamed the delay on the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). “The BDA built a transformer on a self-executing basis as per contract. The BESCOM needs to take a line from a station nearby and provide power, it has been eight months and this simple task is not yet completed,” a source said, adding that the required fee collected from owners was handed over to BESCOM in November last year and meter numbers had been allotted as well. 

Another official said that the issue would be sorted out within this month. “By June-end, all the houses will have permanent power supply. We will ensure that the temporary connection is increased to 100 KVA within a week,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BESCOM BDA
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp