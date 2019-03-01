Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC conductor alleges harassment, attempts suicide

Jyothi, the conductor, is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

Published: 01st March 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

BMTC

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over change of shift timings, a 33-year-old BMTC bus conductor tried to kill herself by consuming poison at Sumanahalli BMTC Depot (no. 31) on Thursday.Following the incident, over 100 drivers and conductors staged a protest demanding suspension of the depot manager. Around 80 trips were also cancelled.

Jyothi, the conductor, is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is said to be stable. She has been working as a BMTC conductor for the last 14 years at Sumanahalli depot for last six years. She was deputed in the first shift (6am to 1pm) all these years. It is said that the depot manager, Prashanth, had changed her shift from 8am to 8 pm from Thursday, accusing her “of not bringing revenue.”

“Jyothi had come to work for the first shift even on Thursday but the manager did not assign her duty and asked her to report for the general shift. Jyothi told him that she had a three-year-old child and requested him not to change her shift timings. However, the manager did not pay heed. After waiting for a few hours, Jyothi consumed poison in the depot around 1.30 pm. The depot staff rushed her to a nearby hospital. Other drivers and conductors boycotted work and staged a protest demanding suspension of the manager,” a conductor said. Senior BMTC officials rushed to the depot and tried to convince the agitators. 

But the protesters complained that the manager was harassing them for not bringing revenue by not granting leaves and changing shifts frequently.  Later, senior officials promised the leaders of the workers’ union of prompt action against the manager. Only after that did the agitators call off the protest and returned to work at 9 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMTC bus BMTC conductor harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp