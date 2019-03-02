Home Cities Bengaluru

Poor weather in Jan majorly hit flight ops

Published: 02nd March 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The weather has clearly added to the woes of the beleaguered airline industry. Reason: Over half of the flight cancellations in January across the country were on account of poor weather, states a report released by the Director General of Civil Aviation.

The cancellation rate of flights for January stood at 1.81%, more than double of that of the previous month (December 2018). It has fared worse when compared to January last year when the cancellation rate was 1.1%. Over half the cancellations took place in Air Heritage flights while Air India topped the list of leading airlines with a cancellation figure of 2.7%.

When it came to passenger complaints, Air India (domestic) topped with 1.7 complaints for every 10,000 passengers compared to 1.4 for Jet Airways (plus Jet Lite). A total of 917 complaints were registered with all airlines. Baggage issues dominated the complaint list with “flight problem” coming a close second, the report states. Flight problems was the top complaint the last two months.

While major airlines mostly maintain a good on-time performance at Bengaluru airport when compared to Mumbai, New Delhi or Hyderabad airports, dense foggy conditions near Kempegowda International Airport has played its part in upsetting this schedule. All the leading airlines Vistara, IndiGo, GoAir, SpiceJet, Jet Airways (plus Jet Lite) and Air India (domestic) have had the worst punctuality record for January.  A total of 3,156 passengers have been denied boarding by all airlines and they totally spent a total of nearly Rs 170 lakh for facilities as well as compensation. Cancellations have upset the travel plans of 37,819 passengers while 2,64,724 passengers stood affected owing to flight delays, the report added.
The passenger growth continues with a 9.1% growth in January 2019 as compared to January 2018 with a total of 125.08 lakh domestic passengers.

