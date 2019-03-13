Home Cities Bengaluru

2,000 passengers used heli-taxi service to Kempegowda International Airport in one year

The heli-taxi services from Electronics City to Kempegowda International Airport has ferried around 2,000 passengers since its launch in March 2018.

Heli-taxi

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The heli-taxi services from Electronics City to Kempegowda International Airport has ferried around 2,000 passengers since its launch in March 2018. Kerala-based Thumby Aviation, which launched the service, said the helicopter taxi is most popular among corporate professionals. The company also started out-station services four to five months ago from Bengaluru to Coorg, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Belgaum and Chitradurga.

“When we started, we had only a 30 per cent occupancy for each ride. The occupancy then increased to 60 per cent. Most passengers so far are corporate professionals attending meetings in other cities. The airport service takes 15 minutes and the outstation services to Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru take around 45 minutes,” said Govind Nair, Head of Business Development, Thumby Aviation Private Ltd. 

 The company also runs private chartered services. “Individuals or a group, book the entire heli-taxi. We get 10 such private bookings per month. Around 40 per cent of the users are locals and the rest are professionals from other cities,” Nair said. He added that they run the airport service from 7am to 9.30am and 3.30pm to 6pm because that is when people experience peak traffic. “Those who opt for the heli-taxi want to avoid the traffic jams. A maximum of six people can be seated in the helicopter at once,” he said.

