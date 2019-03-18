Home Cities Bengaluru

Ode to the humble garlic pickle 

My aunts and grandmother would spend much of their summers collecting and drying mangoes on the terrace.

By Hriday Ranjan
As a child growing up in a Telugu household, I was exposed to the world of pickles very early in life. My aunts and grandmother would spend much of their summers collecting and drying mangoes on the terrace. I would be allotted the task of warding off crows and pigeons, till the pickle was ready and packed in jars. 
The default pickle in Telugu homes is the aavakaaya – mango pickle. It is only later in life that people gravitate towards other pickles. The adventurous sort pick tomato pickle, those who live their lives in moderation choose mixed pickle. The hedonistic, passionate ones lean towards garlic pickle. 
Not enough has been written on the greatness of garlic as a plant. With a rich history that is more than 5,000 years old, there are records from across the world. Garlics were found in the pyramids. They were given to Greek athletes – the world’s first performance enhancing substance. 
Hippocrates - the Father of Medicine - prescribed garlic in one’s daily diet. The ancient Sanskrit text

Charaka Samhita, Quran and Bible mention garlics. Despite such an illustrious history, the humble garlic is often denigrated. Its stimulating properties border on the aphrodisiac. Even though the garlic selflessly gives out its beneficial qualities, it is maligned for stirring one’s banal desires. 

Garlic is avoided by Hindus while cooking food meant for the gods. Buddhist monasteries have banned the use of garlic in their foods. Jains avoid the garlic entirely as it grows underground. You see, the humble garlic has been paying the price for being too good at its job. But the garlic has learnt to adapt to changing times. It is equally comfortable as a chutney or a bread. 

In India, the garlic has always been given smaller, multi-starrer roles. Like a struggling actor, it is used as a combo in the Ginger-Garlic paste. But it is only when given a main role as a pickle, does garlic stand out like Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

Garlic pickle’s strong taste demarcates it from the rest, and is available throughout the year, throughout the country. It is innovative, adjusting, and does not require any sort of special treatment. It can be eaten just by itself, or simply with rice. It has enough individuality to stand out even in a buffet thali from a five-star hotel. I even lick a bit of garlic pickle while sipping on vodka. Tell me, is there any other dish that is as innovative and adjusting? 

For non-vegetarians, there is a special joy in eating the garlic pieces in the pickle. Akin to eating prawns, one must remove the shell and consume what’s within. For vegetarians, garlic pickle is a sinful indulgence, one that is given the lowest place in society’s artificial standards of purity. 

Garlic pickle is overlooked and given step-grandmotherly treatment even in supermarkets – often hidden behind the more popular pickles. As a lover of the off-beat, a promoter of the unconventional, I would like to stand up for the humble Garlic Pickle. My love for garlic pickle is unabashed and unapologetic. I would honestly vote for the politician who promises garlic pickle to everybody in the coming elections. 
Since nobody else is raising their voice for this much-maligned unsung hero, I would like to take the opportunity to do so. 

Thank you, Garlic Pickle. For silently trudging along without any appreciation or glory. If I could be half as industrious and hardworking as you, I would be going places. Much like you did in your 5,000-year-old history. You are awesome! 
(The author is a writer and a stand-up comedian)
 

Garlic pickle

