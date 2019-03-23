No evidence showing Prakash Raj asked for votes at public meeting: Bengaluru cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park police are probing a case against actor Prakash Raj for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. The cops on Saturday verified video footage to see if he had asked for votes during a public event.

Raj who is contesting from Bengaluru Central as an Independent candidate had used a microphone at a public meeting near Mahatma Gandhi Circle on MG Road on March 12. Several writers, artists and activists who attended the programme claimed that the actor began to canvas for votes.

D Murthy, an officer with the flying squad told TNIE: "I was informed about the event three hours after it concluded and some of the attendees had made a video recording of Raj and sent it to senior officers of the Election Commission. Then I rushed to the police station and filed a case. Initially, the police took NCR (Non-Cognizable Report) and on March 19, the police filed a FIR based on court order."

A Cubbon Park police officer said, "We already verified the video footage and found Raj was not canvassing for votes. However, we have booked two of the organisers Praveen K. and Abhilash C.S. for not taking permission from the police when the event was held and action will be taken against them."

The programme was organised under the banner, Media and Freedom of Expression, and was not a political event, Prakash Raj told the police.