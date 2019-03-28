Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: BMTC bus topples on flyover, leaves 13 injured

The incident occurred when the bus was getting on to the grade separator in Rajajinagar First Block, while on its way from Mahalakshmi Layout to Vijayanagar on morning.

Published: 28th March 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

The toppled bus occupied one ramp that leads up to the grade separator

The toppled bus occupied one ramp that leads up to the grade separator.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A BMTC bus toppled on its left side in Rajajinagar on Wednesday morning, leaving 13 of 30 passengers injured, with one elderly woman being admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in the area.Rash and negligent driving by the BMTC driver, Ninje Gowda, has been blamed. 

The incident occurred when the bus (KA-01-FA-2301, route number 180A, from depot number 31) was getting on to the grade separator in Rajajinagar First Block, while on its way from Mahalakshmi Layout to Vijayanagar, at about 10.45am. The bus plies from Kaval Byrasandra to KHB Colony in Vijayanagar. 
Gowda reportedly lost control of the bus, and the front left wheel rode up the divider, causing the bus to fall to its left when he tried to swerve the vehicle back on to the road.

A 72-year-old woman, Mohana VN, a resident of Adarsha Nagar in RT Nagar, sustained injuries and doctors kept her in the ICU under observation, due to her age factor. However, she is stated to be out of danger. Twelve passengers injured in the mishap were wwtaken to Fortis Hospital.

One of them, Mohana, was shifted to the ICU for further treatment, while another requires a surgery. Five patients were shifted to the ward and the remaining patients were discharged after treatment. One passenger was treated as an outpatient. 

There were around 30 passengers in the bus. Passersby and locals rushed to help the passengers stuck in the bus. They broke the front windscreen to help the passengers out. The 13 injured included driver Ninje Gowda and bus conductor Vijay Kumar.Malleswaram traffic police rushed to the spot and alerted fire and emergency officials and law and order police.

An investigating officer blamed the rash manner in which Gowda was driving the vehicle. “We have taken up a case against him. But as he too is injured and admitted to hospital, we are waiting for him to recover before we arrest him and investigate further,” he said.

The accident threw traffic out of gear in Rajajinagar, especially on West of Chord Road, as the bus occupied one ramp leading up to the grade separator. Additional commissioner of police (traffic) P Harishekaran, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic-West) Soumyalatha K visited the spot and made arrangements to move the vehicle, and also visited the injured passengers in hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru bus accident BMTC bus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp