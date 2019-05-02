Home Cities Bengaluru

With close to 8,000 complaint calls pouring in, BESCOM expands helpline capacity from 30 to 45

In the last few weeks, Bengaluru has received heavy rains at irregular intervals and incessant calls flood in during such a situation.

Published: 02nd May 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Ninety-five per cent of the complaints BESCOM receives are about power cuts, the rest are about reconnection to power after delayed payments

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Currently, BESCOM has 30 helplines and as part of their monsoon preparation, the agency is expanding their 1912 helpline capacity to address all complaint calls. On a daily basis, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) receives anywhere between 8,000 and 9,000 complaints through various channels – helpline, online, SMS, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and e-mail.

In the last few weeks, Bengaluru has received heavy rains at irregular intervals and incessant calls flood in during such a situation. “Despite having several other channels to complain, consumers prefer the helpline the most. Starting this Friday, we will increase the line capacity by adding 15 more. This will ensure that all issues are attended to quickly and no one has to wait to reach our staff,” said Krishnamurthy B, general manager, customer relations, BESCOM.

“Ninety-five per cent of the complaints we receive are about power cuts. The rest are about billing and reconnection to power after delayed payments. However, since we will face a lot of power cuts due to the upcoming monsoon season, we want to be prepared to handle them 24/7. With the current rains in April, we received a lot of complaint calls,” he said, further adding, “We are adding a feature of Intra Voice Recording (IVR) that will automatically record the customer’s complaints by guiding them to press certain numbers for certain categories of complaints. They will receive a docket number and our staff at the back-end will follow up on the issue.”

Commenting on the same, Sujatha Ramprasad, resident of Doopanahalli, said, “The 1912 helpline is always busy during crucial times, such as power cuts during rains.The number is unreachable when we require information, as the lines are probably clogged with thousands of other complaints. Adding lines will be helpful to consumers.”

However, Ramprasad feels that he would prefer direct contact over automated voice recordings. It is a time-consuming process that private customer care centres also use. “Our complaints might just be taken for granted. The consumer gets impatient if they have to keep pressing numbers for getting an issue resolved,” Ramprasad added.

Agrees B S Manohar, resident of Basavangudi, who said, “BESCOM is responsive to our complaints and I would prefer to keep it manual rather than automate it. That would increase the number of steps as we have to start all over again if we press the wrong number.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BESCOM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp