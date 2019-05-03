Home Cities Bengaluru

Fani effect: Flights to Bhubaneswar cancelled today

Due to the severe impact of Cyclone Fani, flights heading from Bengaluru along the Bhubaneswar route stand cancelled on Friday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to  the severe impact of Cyclone Fani, flights heading from Bengaluru along the Bhubaneswar route stand cancelled on Friday. Airlines have also assured full refund of cancelled tickets.
According to an Air India spokesperson, the flights from Bengaluru to Bhubaneshwar and its return route are cancelled on Friday. “AI 738, supposed to depart from KIA and AI 739 to leave from Bhubaneswar stand cancelled on May 3,” he said. This flight comes from Bangkok and the cancellation has been effected on our domestic leg, he added.

In addition to that, AI 776 that runs along the Benglauru-Kolkata-Bhubaneswar-Hyderabad route has cancelled the Bhuvaneswar segment. This flight departs from 5.50 am from KIA. “It will run from Bengaluru to Kolkata and then head to Hyderabad.” Passengers will be offered full refund for tickets on the cancelled flights, he added.

Asked about the impact of shutdown of the Kolkata airport from Friday night to Saturday night on its operations, the spokesperson said, “Our Bengaluru-Kolkata flight (AI 772) will depart from KIA as scheduled at 11.05 am.”

SpiceJet has announced waiver of cancellation fee on all flights to and from Kolkata and Vishakapatnam from May 3 to May 5 while Vistara has announced waiving off of the cancellation fee on its flights to and from Bhubaneshwar and Kolkata to other cities on May 2 and May 3. IndiGo said that all flights operating on May 3 to and from Bhubaneshwar stand cancelled. “We are accommodating passengers to next available flights at no additional charge, waiving off cancellation fee and refunding full amount.  All change /cancellation notification has been informed to passengers in advance.”

For any assistance, passengers can reach out the 24 x 7 IndiGo contact numbers (9910383838 / 01246173838), it added. The Director General of Civil Aviation has announced that due to cyclone Fani, all flights to and from Bhubaneswar airport stand cancelled on Friday. No flight will depart or arrive at Kolkata airport between 9.30 pm of May 3 and 6 pm of May 4.

