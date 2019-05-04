Bhutan, Thailand: New hotspots post Sri Lanka blast 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tripti Das (35), a public relations officer, had been planning her Sri Lanka trip along with her family of three for over a year. Post the attack, she immediately re-scheduled her tickets to Bhutan. “Sri Lanka and Bhutan had been on our list since it was within our budget. So when the Lankan trip got cancelled, there was no question about our alternative plan. We checked the tickets, and with agencies giving us some concession, we made a quick turn,” she said.

Das isn’t the only one making last-minute changes to her trip. Bhutan, Thailand, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Assam and Darjeeling are destinations that have emerged as new hotspots for those who have deferred or cancelled their travel to Sri Lanka. As mercury soars throughout central, western and southern India, the eastern destinations come as a respite owing to their pleasant climate. In addition, Indian tourists are attracted to the vibrant wildlife, intrinsic culture and delectable cuisine. Paro, Punakha, Thimpu, Guwahati, Kaziranga, Shillong, Gangtok and Kalimpong are the most preferred tourist sites at these destinations this season.

The postponement/cancellation also comes in the wake of special advisory released by the Government of India asking citizens to only undertake essential travels.

Karan Anand, head of relationships at Cox & Kings, a travel agency, said, “Travellers are shifting their choice of destination due to the situation in Sri Lanka. The travel advisory by the Indian government adds to the anxiety of the travellers.”

Similar cost bracket is one of the significant factors influencing tourists in the city to choose Bhutan and North-East India destinations. “Tourists can avail a five-night package to Bhutan for about `42,000 per person inclusive of airfare, and Sikkim along with Darjeeling for `38,000 per person for a six-night package that includes airfare. Cost to Sri Lanka is almost the same,” said Anand.

“We have received 10 per cent cancellations on pre-bookings from travellers who were planning to visit Sri Lanka. On the other hand, we also received around 15 new inquiries from the people who were already in Lanka when the attack happened, in order to look for secure ground transportation in Colombo,” said Aditya Loomba, Jt Managing Director, Eco Rent A Car-EuropCar.

Increased accessibility via air and improved infrastructure are other factors encouraging tourists to opt for eastern destinations. While the land cost remains unchanged, many tourists seeking a last-minute change may have to shell out more due to the increase in airfare.

Several Indian tourists travel to island nations for its pristine beaches, a portion of whom can be seen flying to Maldives at a higher cost to ensure no compromise on the experience.