KRDCL quells rumours about elevated corridor

Despite various citizens’ organisations carrying out assessments of the elevated corridor project and arguing it would not do good to the city, the Karnataka Road Development Corporation (KRDCL)

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Elevated Corridor. (Photo | EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite various citizens’ organisations carrying out assessments of the elevated corridor project and arguing it would not do good to the city, the Karnataka Road Development Corporation (KRDCL) has stood its ground. In a recent release, the KRDCL has rubbished a recent report saying that the elevated corridor will not be built on the BTS Road rajakaluve.

KRDCL Managing Director BS Shivakumar said, “We appeal to the public to not heed any baseless reports and fall for misconceptions like these.” PWD secretary Dr K S Krishna Reddy said, “We clarify that the plan was made keeping in view The National Green Tribunal and Court orders. The elevated corridor will not be implemented in any way that would violate the law.” 

However, member of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike said, “According to the assessment, the connecting ramps to the corridor will take away a huge portion of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation office after which there is a turning loop which goes across the rajakaluve.”

